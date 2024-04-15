Cameron Tells Whether Partners Could Help Ukraine Down Enemy Uavs As In Israel's Case

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Cameron, said the Royal Air Force could not shoot down Russian drones over Ukraine, as was the case in Israel. According to him, this would trigger the risk of escalation and a large-scale war in Europe.

Cameron said this on the air of LBC , Ukrinform saw.

Cameron said the use of Royal Air Force jets to shoot down Russian drones over Ukraine would lead to a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict.

At the same time, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, confirmed that the Royal Air Force fighter jets shot down several Iranian drones that had been launched at targets in Israel over the weekend.

Cameron, commenting on the UK aid to Ukraine, said: "We've done more than any other country individually to help the Ukrainians. We've trained over 60,000 Ukrainian troops, we were the first to give them anti-tank weapons, long-range artillery and tanks."

But, he warned of the risks of using British military assets in direct confrontation with Russia, telling Nick: "I think the difficulty with what you suggest is if you want to avoid an escalation in terms of a wider European war, I think the one thing you do need to avoid is NATO troops directly engaging Russian troops. That would be a danger of escalation."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, said that on the night of April 14, Iran launched at Israel more than 300 missiles and drones, 99% of which were intercepted by air defense forces.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Iran and its proxy forces operating on the territory of other countries.