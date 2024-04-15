Russian Army Shells Village In Sumy Region With Guided Areal Bombs, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 15, Russian troops shelled the village of Uhroidy, Sumy region, damaging 14 houses.

Vitaliy Kyrychenko, the village head, told this to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

"Windows in the houses of civilians were smashed. These are 12 apartments and two houses. Thank God, there are no injured or dead. The aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on the village," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night and morning of April 15, Russians struck 17 times at communities in the Sumy region.

Illustrative photo