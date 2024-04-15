Invaders Shell Chuhuiv District In Kharkiv Region With S-300 System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region using the S-300 missile system.

Serhiy Melnyk (call sign "Marseille"), the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the Chuhuiv district. The occupiers used the S-300 missile system for the attack. The launches took place from the territory of Russia's Belgorod region," he wrote.

Russian army shells village inregion with guided areal bombs, causing destruction

Information about the destruction and possible victims is being clarified, Melnyk added.

As reported, on April 15, Russian troops struck an educational institution in the Lyptsi community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. Two people were killed and four were injured.