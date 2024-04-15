Nikopol District Hit By Enemy Artillery And Drones 17 Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled the Nikopol district with artillery five times and attacked with drones 12 times today, April 15.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the course of the day, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district with artillery five times, and they attacked 12 times using UAVs," he informed.

According to Lysak, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivska, and Pokrovsk communities came under shelling.

"Four private houses, an outbuilding, a mothballed technical building, and power lines were damaged. A minibus and a combine harvester were damaged. A car caught fire. The fire is being extinguished," he said.

No one was killed or injured.

The situation was calm in the rest of the region, Lysak added.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 14, the Russian forces attacked Nikopol using a drone, injuring three men. They suffered multiple shrapnel wounds.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Telegram