Zelenska Meets With Queen Mary In Denmark

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has met with Queen Mary in Denmark and thanked her for cooperation in all endeavors.

Zelenska announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Danish royal family has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. During the visit to Denmark last year, the President of Ukraine and I had the honor of meeting with Queen Margrethe II," the first lady said.

"And today I am glad to meet Queen Mary of Denmark," Zelenska added.

According to her, "like all of her family, the Queen of Denmark is active in social activities, in particular, she patronizes more than 30 organizations, including those that provide humanitarian aid, take care of health care, and protect women's rights."

"I am grateful to the royal family for the fact that Denmark is one of our biggest and most reliable partners in all endeavors," Zelenska said.

Photo credit: Olena Zelenska / Facebook