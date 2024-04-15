Heavy Rains Claim 50 Lives Across Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 15 (KUNA) -- Heavy rains and flooding over the past four days have killed 50 people so far and injured 36 others across Afghanistan, said the Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs on Monday.

He further said that rains and floods have destroyed 700 acres of agricultural land and resulted in the loss of 400 livestock. In total, 706 homes have been destroyed and 1,606 homes have also been damaged by these floods.

The floods have affected the provinces of Badghis, Uruzgan, Farah, Paktia, Zabul, Helmand, Kunar, Kabul, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Takhar, and Parwan. The authorities have warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistanآ's provinces.

Earlier in February, at least 25 people were killed in a landslide after heavy snowfall in eastern Afghanistan. (end)

