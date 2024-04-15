UN Experts Denounce Use Of Purported (AI) To Commit 'Domicide' In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 15 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts on Monday deplored the purported use of artificial intelligence (AI) and related military directives by the Israeli Occupation Entity in Gaza leading to an unprecedented toll on the civilian population housing vital services and infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the experts said "If proven true the shocking revelations of the use of AI systems by the Israeli military such as "Gospel" "Lavender" and "Where's Daddy?" combined with lowered human due diligence to avoid or minimize civilian casualties and infrastructure contribute to explaining the extent of the death toll and home destruction in Gaza.

They noted that more than 15,000 deaths almost half of all civilian deaths so far occurred during the first six weeks after October 7 when (AI) systems seem to have been largely relied upon for target selection.

"We are especially concerned about the alleged use of (AI) to target 'family homes' of suspected Hamas operatives typically at night when they sleep with unguided munitions known as 'dumb' bombs with little regard for civilians who may be in or around that home," they said.

They also expressed concern about the practice of bombing so-called "power targets" such as large high-rise residential and public buildings especially in the first weeks of the war. "Buildings that were not legitimate military targets were bombed simply with the intent to shock the population and increase civilian pressure on Hamas," the experts said.

The experts underscored that between 60-70 percent of all homes in Gaza and up to 84 percent of homes in northern Gaza are either fully destroyed or partly damaged. The World Bank UN and EU estimate that damage to the Strip thus far is USD 18.5 billion or 97 percent of the total GDP of Gaza and the West Bank.

The experts stated that the systematic and widespread destruction of housing services and civilian infrastructure represents a crime against humanity "a Domicide" as well as numerous war crimes and acts of genocide.

They added that the Occupation entity had the moral and legal responsibility to start the reparative approach as well as the countries that supplied military material and political support for the war and the occupation.

The statement signed by Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing Balakrishnan Rajagopal Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967 Francesca Albanese Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls its causes and consequences Reem Alsalem and Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri. (end)

