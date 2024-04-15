Arab Parliament Condemns Settlers' Crimes Escalation Against Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Monday condemned the escalation of crimes and violations by settlers, colonialist militias and their armed terrorist elements against defenseless Palestinians in villages, towns, camps and cities in the West Bank.
The Arab Parliament said in a statement, "Firing bullets at Palestinians and burning their homes and vehicles reached unprecedented levels under the protection of the Israeli occupation army."
The statement held "the Israeli occupation and the extreme right-wing government fully and directly responsible for these inflammatory calls and the subsequent crimes and violations that violate international law and all international legitimacy resolutions, which lead to detonating the situation and undermining the chances of a two-state solution." (end)
