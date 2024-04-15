Watchdog Accuses Israeli Authorities Of Detaining 3,000 Palestinian Gazans Since War Started

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 15 (Petra) -- Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights Monday reported that since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the Israeli forces have detained 3,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including children and doctors.According to a statement, the watchdog said it estimates that 1,650 are detained in Israeli prisons based on the Israeli Unlawful Combatant Law of 2002 which deprives detainees of any judicial counselling and fair trial guarantees.The detainees are being held in the Nafha and Negev prisons in complete isolation. The Israeli authorities prevent the publication of information related to Palestinian detainees and deprive them of appointing lawyers or any legal representation, according to the statement.It notes that the Israeli authorities sent some 300 other detainees from Gaza, including 10 children to Ashkelon and Ofer prisons for "investigation."The Centre accused the Israeli prison authorities of torturing and degrading detainees starting at the moment of their arrest.The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court called for issuing arrest warrants against anyone who orders or commits "such horrific crimes."