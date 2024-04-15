Gaza 7-Month War Doubles Israel's Debt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Israel's debts increased by 200 per cent in 2023, according to what the Israeli Ministry of Finance announced in a Monday report.
According to Channel 12, the Ministry said in its report that last year Israel recorded debts amounting to $43 billion, including $22 billion since the outbreak of the ongoing war on Gaza in October.
The total debt reached 62.1 per cent of Israel's GDP in 2023, up from 60.5 per cent in 2022 due to higher military spending and is expected to reach 67 per cent in 2024.
