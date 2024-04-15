CSX Adds Fourteen Rail Served Properties Across Eight States To Select Site Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has announced its latest group of high-ranking properties to receive CSX Select Site designation under the industrial development program. Fourteen sites in eight states have earned a Silver or Bronze rating based on an evaluation of a wide range of site characteristics.



CSX worked with more than 40 communities over the past several months to gather information and identify top candidates for the Select Site program, which connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties.

“We are very excited to announce this latest round of Select Site designees and congratulate the landowners, counties, and utility partners involved,” said Kellen Riley, CSX Senior Director of Industrial Development.“The information collected for these properties, which will soon be available online through the CSX Prospector listing, will allow site consultants and manufacturers a quick and convenient way to identify premium rail served industrial properties where they can locate new manufacturing facilities-generating new jobs and capital investment.”

The newest Select Sites include:

Silver Level

Montgomery Inland Logistics – Montgomery Alabama Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery, Alabama

Prattville South Industrial Park – City of Prattville, Prattville, Alabama

Androscoggin Mill – Maine Department of Economic Community Development, Jay, Maine

Carleton Advanced Manufacturing Site – City of Newport News Department of Development Authority, Newport News, Virginia

Devaney Site – Limestone County Economic Development Association, Tanner, Alabama

Bronze Level

Bushy Park – Berkeley County Economic Development, Goose Creek, South Carolina

Pierce County Industrial Rail Park – Pierce County Industrial Development and Building Authority, Blackshear, Georgia

Creamer Industrial Park – Escambia County Industrial Development Authority, Brewton, Alabama

Atlantic Gateway Logistics Park – Anson County Economic Development, Lilesville, North Carolina

Mayde Road Rail Site – Berea Industrial Development Authority, Lexington, Kentucky

Florence County Industrial Park South – Florence County Economic Development Partnership, Scranton, South Carolina

Berkeley Rail Park – Berkeley County Economic Development, Russellville, South Carolina

Cumbo Yards – Berkeley County Development Authority, Martinsburg, West Virginia

Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMaC) – Greensville County Industrial Development Authority, Emporia, Virginia

Complete information on these new sites will be viewable in the CSX Select Site Listing , which includes all Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sites currently available.

In addition to appearing on the Select Sites list, all sites in the latest group of designees will receive valuable feedback regarding potential areas of improvement. They are encouraged to engage with CSX on how to continually improve their appeal to potential developers.

In 2023, CSX partnered with Global Location Strategies (GLS), one of the world's leading corporate location strategy firms, to identify and prime sites for future industrial development. The program uses site selection software powered by Strata Platforms, a company that emerged from GLS. CSX works with landowners and economic development organizations to capture site-specific information in Lasso related to acreage, site characteristics, utility infrastructure and more. The data is analyzed using customized criteria and scoring scales designed by GLS to evaluate CSX-served sites and identify opportunities for enhancing their marketability. The analysis includes environmental, social and governance factors, such as renewable energy usage, community impacts, and brownfield site reuse.

To learn more about CSX Select Sites and leverage the new tool, visit csx/selectsites .

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

About Global Location Strategies

Global Location Strategies (GLS), one of the world's most experienced and reputable site selection firms, specializes in siting complex, capital- and resource-intensive facilities. GLS offers a full suite of traditional site selection services for companies, as well as consulting solutions for economic development organizations-focusing on matching companies and communities for mutual, sustainable prosperity. For more information, visit .

About Strata Platforms

Strata Platforms delivers site selection software that radically accelerates corporate location decisions. Strata Platforms saves time and money for site selectors and real estate professionals by connecting them to dedicated economic developers and delivering custom solutions by facility type. Existing customers include leading site selection consultancies, state and regional economic development organizations, railroads and utilities. To accelerate the search-to-selection process, visit .

