Australia Vs Jordan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

Doha, Qatar: The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 kicks off today, with Jordan taking on Australia at 4 PM (Doha Time) at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Both teams are aiming for a spot at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the grand trophy.

Jordan head coach Abdallah Abu Zema is hoping to build on his nation's run to the final of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 as the country pursues a first-ever Olympic Games qualification when the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 kicks off today.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME

90+11' Australia vs Jordan Match ends with a draw 0 - 0

90+6' Substitution, Australia U23. Jordi Valadon replaces Rhys Youlley.

90+2' Alexandar Popovic (Australia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90' Substitution, Jordan U23. Saif Al Bashabsheh replaces Aref Al Haj.

85' Substitution, Jordan U23 . Yousef Hassan replaces Sief Darwish.

Red card for the Jordanian team

82' Second yellow card to Danial Afaneh (Jordan U23) for a bad foul.

78' Attempt missed. Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Talbot.

76' Attempt blocked. Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Teague.

IN VIDEO: Al Nashama fans in full voice at at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

73' Mohamed Touré (Australia U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Substitution, Australia U23 . Mohamed Touré replaces Jake Hollman.

69' Substitution, Australia U23. Garang Kuol replaces Nicolas Milanovic.

69' Substitution, Australia U23. Adrian Segecic replaces Lachlan Brook.

68' Attempt saved. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

66' Foul by Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23).

IN PHOTOS: Action during the second half of the AFC U23 match of Australia vs Jordan at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

63' Attempt missed. Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) left footed shot from outside the box.

61' Foul by Alou Kuol (Australia U23).

61' Arafat Al Haj (Jordan U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23).

54' Attempt saved. Baker Kalbouneh (Jordan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aref Al Haj

45' Substitution, Jordan U23. Baker Kalbouneh replaces Reziq Bani Hani.

Second Half begins

Australia 0 - 0 Jordan

IN PHOTOS: Action during the first half of the AFC U23 match of Australia vs Jordan at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Half Time: Australia 0 - 0 Jordan

40' Attempt blocked. Reziq Bani Hani (Jordan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aref Al Haj.

36' Substitution , Jordan U23. Aon Al Maharmeh replaces Mohammad Abu Alnadi because of an injury.

32' Danial Afaneh (Jordan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23' Attempt missed. Callum Talbot (Australia U23) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhys Youlley.

20' Attempt saved . Alou Kuol (Australia U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lachlan Brook with a cross.

20 minutes into the game and there have been no significant chances on either goal. Australia is currently dominating ball possession.

10' Attempt missed. Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) left-footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

MATCH STARTS

Line-up of players for Australia and Jordan

Australian team is warming up!

The locker room for the Jordanian team is all set-up and ready to welcome the players before their opening match against Australia at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024!

Get to know the teams!

JORDAN

AUSTRALIA