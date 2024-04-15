Mining Down Under - (ASX: APS) (ASX: AME) (ASX: ALV) (ASX: ANX)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector. As gold prices hit new highs and copper and other metals rise, investors are watching the mining sector for new investing ideas.

This week's new mining companies are all listed on either the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) or the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and have operations worldwide for a variety of minerals including silca sands, gold and critical and battery metals.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS ) is an innovative silica sand exploration company dedicated to identifying areas abundant in the precise type of sand required for the future production of highly refined, pure products catering to the demands of the photovoltaic and other cutting-edge industries.

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME ) is a gold explorer holding a significant land position of over 740km2 ("Sandstone Gold Project" or "SGP") in the Archaean Sandstone Goldfield approximately 600km north of Perth in the East Murchison Mineral Field of Western Australia

Alvo Minerals Ltd (ASX:ALV ) is an active critical minerals exploration company, with an established exploration base in central Brazil. Alvo has a team of in-country professional explorationists, equipped with cutting edge geophysical and geochemical equipment.

Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX ) explores for gold, silver, iron ore, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Whim Creek project located in the Central Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Andrada Mining Limited (LSE:ATM ) have fully permitted, established mining and processing facilities, with an experienced management and operational team, in Namibia, Southern Africa. Our Namibian mining assets offer significant, high-quality tech-metal (lithium, tin, tantalum) potential, which proves invaluable in battery and new technology production - supporting the global move to a greener future.

Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE:BRES.L ) is developing and exploring graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda.

BlueJay Mining PLC (LSE:JAY ) holds multiple exploration and development projects in Greenland and Finland, providing its shareholders both portfolio and commodity diversification in high quality jurisdictions. Bluejay's Dundas Ilmenite Project in northwest Greenland is fully permitted and undergoing further optimisation studies. The Company has agreed a Master Distribution Agreement with a major Asian conglomerate for up-to 340k tonnes per annum ('tpa') of its designed 440ktpa annual output.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LSE:CMRS ) explores for and develops mineral resources in Morocco. CMR is focused on mining friendly jurisdictions with proven copper and critical mineral mining opportunities.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

