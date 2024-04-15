Breaking Cleantech Stock News: Dynacert (TSX: DYA.TO) (OTCQX: DYFSF) Reinforces Its Board With The Addition Of Ms. Tanya Rowntree

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA ) (OTCQX: DYFSF ) (FRA: DMJ ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tanya Rowntree as a director of the Company.

Ms. Tanya Rowntree, ICD.D, is an award-winning executive leader with over 25 years of experience in the investment industry. Ms. Rowntree brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role, specializing in Business Development, Sales, and Customer Experience.

Ms. Rowntree is known for her passionate and ambitious vision, which has been instrumental in cultivating strategic relationships, driving business growth, and championing diversity and inclusion throughout her career. Her proven track record in devising, implementing, and executing successful sales and marketing strategies, combined with her ability to inspire and lead high-performance teams, makes her a valuable addition to the dynaCERT team.

Prior to joining dynaCERT, Ms. Rowntree held several leadership roles in the securities industry, including Vice President, Global Head Client Success, Capital Formation at TMX Group, Vice President, Corporate Sales at TSX Trust, and Managing Director at Navina Capital, among others.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Rowntree is also actively involved in various industry organizations, including serving as Co-President of Women in ETFs (Canadian Chapter) and as a Governance Committee Member of Women in ETFs (Global Board). She has also served as a Selection Committee Member for 50/50 Women on Boards (Canada) and as a member of the Innovation Governance Steering Committee of the Canadian Council of Innovators.

Ms. Rowntree holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law & Criminology from Carleton University, as well as certifications from Harvard Executive Education and the Rotman Directors Education Program. She is also a member of several professional organizations, including the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI).

Ms. Tanya Rowntree, director of dynaCERT, stated, "dynaCERT's development of core technology aimed at reducing carbon emissions will benefit our world for generations to come. With a deep understanding of the latest developments and trends in the hydrogen marketplace, dynaCERT is poised to continue advancing as a global leader in this space. I am excited to work alongside dynaCERT's world-class team and contribute to our future generations by being part of a company that is advancing hydrogen innovations."

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "The dynaCERT Board of Directors is very pleased and appreciative to welcome Ms. Tanya Rowntree as a director of the Company. Ms. Rowntree has the proven skill sets to support dynaCERT to a new beginning with an emphasis on board collaboration and corporate growth. Our entire company, our stakeholders, clients, dealers and shareholders are joining me in greeting Ms. Rowntree as dynamic strong supporter of clean technology and ESG and the furtherance of our HydraGENTM Technology on a global scale across many industries world-wide."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLyticaTM Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Jeff Zajac cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

