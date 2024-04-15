(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring a special edition interview with Jonathan Awde, CEO and President of Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE American: DC )

Exploring Mining Podcast with Dakota Gold Corp; 145 years of history and a whole lot of Gold

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant talks to Jonathan Awde about the latest drill results from their Maitland and Richmond Hill projects ( Full company press release here ) and the plans for their continued drill program for this spring. Jonathan talks about the history of the Homestake district, Mineralization, Macros, and why people are what to look for when investing in gold companies.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 48 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Subscribe to Dakota Gold's e-mail list at to receive the latest news and other Company updates.

