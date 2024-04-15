King, Iraq President Hold Talks On Current Developments, Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II held talks on Monday with Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid, at Basman Palace.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the two leaders discussed current developments, with His Majesty warning that the current situation in the region could lead to further escalation that threatens its security and stability.The two leaders stressed the need to step up efforts to reach an immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza, and to work on reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and ends the cycle of violence in the region.The King reiterated the need to protect civilians in Gaza, as well as increase the flow of humanitarian aid and deliver it by all means available.The two leaders expressed their rejection of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty reiterated the importance of Iraq's key role in the region, noting Jordan's support of its security and stability and adding that the security of Jordan and Iraq is one.The talks also addressed the distinguished relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as ways to expand cooperation in all fields, especially in energy, industry, and trade, in a way that bolsters economic partnership in various development sectors.The King noted the importance of stepping up efforts to implement agreements and joint projects between Jordan and Iraq, commending the launch of the first phase of the electricity connectivity project between the two countries.For his part, President Rashid stressed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, and the importance of advancing cooperation and joint coordination in political, security, trade, economic, energy, environment and tourism fields.The Iraqi president also affirmed that the security and stability of Iraq is essential to the stability of the region, commending Jordan's support for his country in facing challenges, especially its war against terrorism.He highlighted the importance of continuing to hold meetings between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt periodically and moving forward with implementing the outcomes of previous trilateral summits.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali, and the accompanying Iraqi delegation attended the meeting.