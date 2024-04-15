King Receives Call From Italy PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received a phone call from Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and discussed the latest escalation in the region.During the call, His Majesty warned against the danger of pushing the region into new cycles of violence that undermine international peace and security.The King renewed the call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians, and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to all areas in the Strip through all possible methods.His Majesty also warned of extremist settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King stressed the need to create a political horizon to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, commending Italy's support for peace efforts, on the basis of the two-state solution.