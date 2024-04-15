Opposition Targeting PM Modi Out Of Frustration As It Lacks A Formidable Leader: Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolhapur (Maharashtra), April 15 (IANS) NCP chief and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday slammed the Opposition for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that they are doing that out of frustration as they have no capable leader to take on PM Modi.

"It is pitiable that the Opposition is criticising PM Modi even as a slew of developmental initiatives have been taken by him in the last 10 years. The poor, downtrodden, and the oppressed have benefited by PM Modi-led government's decisions.

"As the Opposition lacks a formidable leader, they target PM Modi. The Opposition is also alleging that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be the last. There is no truth in such claims," Ajit Pawar said while speaking at a rally here ahead of the filing of nominations by Shiv Sena nominees Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyasheel Mane from Kolhapur and Hatkanangale constituencies, respectively.

Ajit Pawar also called upon the MahaYuti partners to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with "complete unity".

He also urged the alliance partners not to be complacent but to prepare a comprehensive poll strategy, considering the rivals are "strong and capable".

"Do not think of castes or communities or of relations but consider the Lok Sabha elections as a crucial one to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time," Ajit Pawar added.