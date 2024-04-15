116 Votes Cast Through EC's 'Home Voting' Facility In J&K's Udhampur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Apr 15, (IANS) Home voting was successfully conducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, an official statement said on Monday.

"With a total of 124 postal ballot votes in the district, only 116 votes were cast with 14 votes in AC-59 Udhampur West, 41 votes in AC-60 Udhampur East, 5 votes in AC-61 Chenani and 51 in AC-62 Ramnagar, besides 5 votes cast in the district jail," the statement said.

Rai, who is also the District Election Officer, highlighted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced home voting for the first time in this Lok Sabha election.

"This initiative aims to facilitate voting for elderly citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at their homes as polling teams are reaching their doorsteps to enable them to cast votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections," she said.

The initiative aims to increase voting percentage ensuring that no voter is left behind as every vote counts.

The Udhampur Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase of the election on April 19.