Nordex Group Receives 80 MW Order From Borusan Enbw Enerji In Türkiye

Nordex Group receives 80 MW order from Borusan EnBW Enerji in Türkiye

15.04.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Follow-up order after 36 MW in December 2023 Hamburg, 15 April 2024. At the end of March, the Nordex Group received an order to supply 14 N163/5.X turbines from Borusan EnBW Enerji, a leading developer and operator of wind energy projects in Türkiye. The Delta4000 series turbines are projected for the 80 MW Pelit wind farm in the Sivas Province. The contract also includes a Premium Service for the turbines for 10 years. The order follows a 36 MW order Borusan EnBW Enerji placed with the Nordex Group for the Balabanli Extension II wind farm in December 2023, comprising 6 N163/5.X turbines. The Pelit wind farm project is located on a mountain ridge, approximately 20 km northwest of the Sivas Gürün district. The Nordex Group will install a cold climate version of the turbines, which will be on tubular steel towers and have hub heights of 108 metres. Borusan EnBW Enerji also ordered the Nordex Advanced Anti-icing System to reduce ice formation on the rotor blades. Already this year, the Nordex Group will deliver and install the 6 N163/5.X turbines from the contract awarded in 2023 for the Balabanli Extension II project near Tekirdağ in the East Thrace region of Türkiye. The Delta4000 turbines, also in the cold climate version, will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 118 meters. Ender Ozatay, Managing Director Nordex Türkiye, says:“As the market leader since 2017, the Nordex Group is proud to partner once again with Borusan EnBW Enerji, the second biggest investor in installed capacity in Türkiye.” General Manager of Borusan EnBW Enerji, Enis Amasyalı:“Borusan EnBW Enerji is excited to embark on these transformative wind energy projects that signify our dedication to advancing renewable energy infrastructure in Türkiye. These two projects increase our installed power from renewable energy to 934 MW.” Borusan EnBW Enerji Energy Power Plants Assistant General Manager, Evren Aktaş explains:“Our Balabanlı Project will be put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2024, and our Pelit Project in the 3rd quarter of 2025. We are happy to be working with the Nordex Group once again, with their extensive installation experience and a strong service team in Türkiye, for these projects.” About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (mothballed) and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity. About Borusan EnBW Enerji As the joint venture between Borusan Holding and German Energie Baden-Württemberg AG'nin (EnBW), Borusan EnBW Enerji continues to invest in new business models across the electrical energy industry. Borusan EnBW Enerji, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector with 13 operational renewable energy power plants and a combined installed capacity of 730 MW and a portfolio of 1,352, began to intensify its initiatives for the Electric Vehicle Charging Network Enterprise. Contact person for press:

