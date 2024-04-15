Playground Season 3 Is A Massive Success This Gaming Reality Show Has Now Been Extended By Two Weeks

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India



The show has reached over 25 million unique viewers in less than 3 weeks of the show going live Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner -

Elvish Yadav, put on the mentor hat for the first time, along with the top gamers of Asia including Carry Minari, Mortal and Techno Gamerz





Given the overwhelming support and engagement, Amazon miniTV -

Amazon's free video streaming service -

in association with Rusk Media, announces the extension of the Playground Season 3, the biggest gaming reality show by two weeks. Capturing the hearts of Gen-Z, Playground Season 3 transcended reality show status to become a bona fide cultural phenomenon. The enthusiastic embrace of the show by the Gen Z's has propelled it to new heights of popularity and acclaim, highlighting its relevance and resonance among young audiences.





Since its premiere, Playground Season 3 has captivated audiences nationwide, garnering impressive success metrics across all platforms. The show has reached over 25 million unique viewers across all touchpoints, each viewer on Amazon miniTV is spending 60 mins on an average per day with over 40% returning viewers, reflecting the strong audience engagement and loyalty.





The dynamic combination of mentors in Playground Season 3 brought a diverse range of expertise and perspectives to the forefront, enriching the gaming experience for enthusiasts nationwide. Elvish Yadav, known for his infectious energy and strategic gameplay, seamlessly transitioned from his successful stint as a Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner to donning the mentor hat for the first time, injecting fresh enthusiasm and insight into the competition. Alongside him, the seasoned presence of OG CarryMinati provided invaluable wisdom and wit, while Techno Gamerz brought his technical prowess and innovative strategies to the table. Not to be outdone, Mortal's unparalleled skill and competitive spirit added an extra layer of intensity to the mix. Together, this eclectic lineup of mentors not only guided the participants through challenges but also inspired and empowered the next generation of gamers, making Playground Season 3 an unforgettable journey of growth, camaraderie, and exhilarating gameplay.





“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Playground Season 3 and grateful for the immense support from our viewers and sponsor brands for helping us build a successful content franchise,” said Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV .“The extension of the show for two more weeks underscores the tremendous impact it has had on Amazon miniTV's audiences across the country. We are committed to delivering high-quality entertainment and look forward to bringing more excitement to gaming enthusiasts.”







Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Media , stated,“The success of Playground Season 3 is a testament to our collective efforts in redefining gaming entertainment. We would like to thank the mentors, sponsors and participants for the overwhelming support. The season's extension reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences. We look forward to continuing this journey of success and innovation.”





Headlined by Hero MotoCorp as the 'Presenting Partner' and powered by POVA from TECNO, Playground Season 3 has also received support from Swiggy, Pizza Hut, LG OLED TV, Philips, Too Yumm!, PUMA and Kreo as Special Partners. These collaborations have elevated the show's entertainment quotient and provided viewers with an unprecedented immersive gaming experience.





With its blend of adrenaline-pumping challenges, fierce competition and non-stop excitement, Playground Season 3 continues to redefine gaming entertainment in India. The reality show is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon's shopping app, on Fire TV and Play Store.