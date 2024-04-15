UPCOMING EVENT: Plant Forward, The Premier Plant-Based Food And Ingredient Returns For Its Second Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ont., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leaders in the plant-based food and ingredient sector are gathering at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto for the second edition of Plant Forward, from April 16 to 18.

Plant Forward brings together global leaders in the agriculture and food space and features speakers, including Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of AGT Foods; Erica Orange, a leading futurist; and Paco Underhill, the author of How We Eat: The Brave New World of Food and Drink. Also on the agenda are representatives from Danone Canada, Roquette, Sobeys, Plant Up, Three Farmers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Corteva and more.

Also attending this year's event are representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the USA.

This year's conference program places a spotlight on themes of innovation, sustainability, consumer trends, capital and R&D. Also new to the conference is increased networking opportunities, which include the morning of Apr. 16 dedicated to meetings using the new Plant Forward app exclusively for attendees and two networking receptions.

Plant Forward is presented by Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada, Plant-Based Foods of Canada, and the Canadian Pulse and Special Crops Trade Association.

When:



Tuesday, Apr. 16, 1 – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 18, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

all times in EDT

Where: Harbour Ballroom, Convention Level at The Westin Harbour Castle, 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ont. M5J 1A6

Media is invited to attend, or they may request individual interviews with organizers or attendees. To attend, media is requested to stop at the registration desk in the Harbour Ballroom Foyer, located on the second floor by the escalators.

