Investornewsbreaks FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTC: FEMFF) Reports On Drill Hole Results At Quebec-Based Augustus Lithium Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTC: FEMFF) , a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration company, is reporting the results of Drill Hole LC23-87 from its most recent exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada.
According to the report, the drill hole LC23-87 intersected a spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatite at 1.01% lithium oxide (“Li2O”) over 8 meters (“m”) at 107 m drilled depth. The drilling also indicated anomalous values of other rare metals, including beryllium 121.5 parts per million (“ppm”), cesium 28.7 ppm, niobium 91.85 ppm, tantalum 83.10 ppm, gallium 50.65 ppm and rubidium (Rb) 1,342.25 ppm. The drill programis being conducted by Quebec-based Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling, which is using a B-20 drill rig. The program has completed 89 drill holes to this point, with the drill core being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw.
To view the full press release, visit
About FE Battery Metals Corp.
FE Battery Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring mineral properties in the battery metal sector. The company's goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects with a primary focus on lithium. The company's strategy is to acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration; source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development; and create shareholder value through exploration success. For more information about the company, please visit .
