Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Releases Report On Infill Drilling Program At Guyana-Based Oko West Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) , a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, is reporting on additional drill results from its infill drill program at the Oko West Project. Highlights of the report include Hole D-375 intersecting 60.4 meters (“m”) @ 1.50 grams per tonne of gold (“g/t”) Au, including 6.0 m @ 7.06 g/t, Hole D-381 intersecting 44.9 m @ 2.28 g/t Au, including 18.3 m @ 4.38 g/t Au and Hole D-389 intersecting 21.6 m @4.00 g/t Au, including 4.0m @ 17.67 g/t Au. According to the report, these results continue to expand the core of high-grade mineralization that has been identified at Block 6 of the wholly owned project; the results are also consistent with the results of the previously released hole D-380, which intersected 39.7 meters at 5.27 grams per tonne of gold including 3.8 m @ 14.18 g/t Au and 13.0 m @ 10.50 g/t Au.“We are pleased to see the identification of further high-grade mineralized shoots at Oko West, resulting from the exploration team's growing understanding of structural controls and the factors that are localizing mineralization along the Kartuni shear zone,” said Reunion Gold CEO Rick Howes in the press release.“These latest results continue to indicate the potential for additional high-grade gold mineralization to be defined even within areas of existing wider drill spacing as our current infill program continues.”

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2020, the company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden mineral resource in June 2023 after only 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, the company announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in Indicated Resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in Inferred Resources grading 2.59 g/t. This 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) includes an underground resource containing 1.1 Moz of gold at a grade of 3.12 g/t Au in the Inferred category. The company is moving forward on development studies and expects to deliver a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) by the end of Q2 2024. The company continues to explore several additional priority targets at Oko West that lie outside of the area of the MRE, as well as leverage its considerable experience in uncovering new discoveries in the Guiana Shield to acquire and explore additional new projects in the region. For more information about the company, please visit

