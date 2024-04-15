PAJCCI Wants Cargo Train Service Revived

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has urged the Pakistan Railways to resume its cargo train service.

PAJCCI Coordinator for KP Ziaul Haq Sarhadi commended Pakistan Railways for increasing its annual revenue to Rs66 billion in nine months.

He told reporters here:“The phenomenal jump in earnings reflects revival of people's confidence in Pakistan Railways in the wake of better management travel facilities.”

Sarhadi called Pakistan Railways the safest and cheapest travel facility in the country. But management flaws had to be eliminated to woo back travellers.

He asked the Pakistan Railways to revive its cargo train service from Karachi to Peshawar for facilitation of the business community, especially those dealing in the Pak-Afghan trade.

He suggested the Pakistan Railways should cater to the transportation of loose cargo being sent by exporters and importers within the country.

“By focusing on cargo trains, Pakistan Railways can triple its annual revenue besides providing relief to people, especially the business community which has to pay exorbitant charges to truck owners.”

The cargo train service would contribute to the increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan by reducing transportation charges, he believed.

mud

