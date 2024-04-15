Deputy PM And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Dutch Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met on Monday with Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren and her accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest, and reviewed cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to support and develop them.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.
