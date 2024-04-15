Minister Of Interior Meets Dutch Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Monday with Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren and her accompanying delegation, during her visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed several topics of mutual interest, and reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.

