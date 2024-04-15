'Qatar 2022, Legacy Programmes Promoted Peaceful, Inclusive Societies Across Arab World'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) “Qatar 2022 and its related legacy programmes were used to promote peaceful and inclusive societies across the Arab world and showed how uniquely powerful sport can be," a senior official of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) told an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

SC's communications and media executive director Fatma al-Nuaimi, was participating in the event which marked the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. She was in a panel alongside Protect our Winters athlete advocates Sasha DiGiulian (world champion rock climber), Bea Kim (US ski and snowboard team member) and Seattle Reign FC's community engagement and social impact manager Steph Hirsch.

Titled 'Prominent women in sports driving social change', the panel participants examined how sport can be used for the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies, a SC statement issued in Doha said Monday.

Al-Nuaimi drew on her own experiences having spent over a decade delivering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a mega event that helped drive long lasting social, environmental, human and economic legacies for Qatar and the region.

“Qatar 2022 and its related legacy programmes were used to promote peaceful and inclusive societies across the Arab world and showed how uniquely powerful sport can be. It helped build bridges between different cultures, between East and West, but more importantly – it corrected misconceptions about our region and our people. It showcased our capabilities and capacities, and renewed regional confidence in our ability to host events at such scale and welcome people from all around the world”, stated al-Nuaimi.

“The tournament was also a major catalyst for achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, and we utilised it to progress tangible development in the country – helping leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” the SC official added.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is celebrated annually and provides a unique opportunity to recognise the positive potential of sport in promoting peace, fostering development and enhancing community cohesion.

