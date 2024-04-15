Mastercard: The Promise And Possibilities Of Inclusive Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) Hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth , the Global Inclusive Growth Summit returns on April 18, 2024 and will feature Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations; Megan Rapinoe, soccer champion, activist, and co-founder of A Touch More; Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank; Jon Huntsman, Jr, incoming vice chairman and president of Strategic Growth at Mastercard; and many more. The 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit advances real solutions to today's most pressing challenges through collaboration and candid conversation among entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and emerging changemakers.

First held in 2019, the Summit assembles a dynamic group of cross-sector leaders who collectively address topics including financial inclusion, data science for social impact, emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, climate and the environment, women's economic empowerment and place-based development. After a decade of impact, we're excited to continue the great dialogue and work focused on driving and creating inclusive growth for all. Virtual registration is now live.

As we look forward to coming back together in person and virtually, we offer these highlights from the 2023 event, hosted by Mastercard and the Aspen Institute.

Originally Published July 14, 2023 by Mastercard

When we talk about inclusivity, what we're really talking about is a fair and equitable world where everyone has access to the same opportunities. What would such a world look like? We know we would see lower levels of poverty and improved social cohesion. We'd see less political strife and greater economic competitiveness.

Mastercard's Shamina Singh, founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Ida Rademacher, vice president at the Aspen Institute and co-chair of the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy conclude the Global Inclusive Growth Summit 2023 by looking at where we are and setting forth a vision of what's possible.

