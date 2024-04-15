Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can Revive Their Popularity: Expert Suggests 5 Things For Duke, Duchess Of Sussex

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in the US after Megxit in 2020. Since then, they have started losing their popularity in the United Kingdom. A recent YouGov survey revealed that their popularity is at an all-time low, as 68% of respondents feel negatively about them Read: 'Ungracious...rude... cringe...' Meghan Markle faces internet backlash after awkward moment at Polo matchMeanwhile, PR expert Lynn Carratt believes all is not lost for the royal couple. Speaking to The Mirror, she suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could still revive their image by following these strategies the brandAccording to Lynn, Harry and Meghan must focus on reconstructing their public image. This could involve more than just making appearances. They need a strategic overhaul of how they present themselves, both in the UK and the US. As part of this, they should be seen at events and with brands and charities that align well with their new image open about strugglesEncouraging openness, the expert suggested that the couple share more about their personal challenges. By discussing their life's difficulties openly, including aspects of their life as working parents, they could become more relatable to the public.

Also Read: King Charles wants to see Archie, Lilibet; likely to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral this summerFocus on passionsThe expert said Harry and Meghan should focus on projects that highlight their personal interests rather than their royal background. She recommended they present a new side of their personality to the public. For instance, their new TV shows could focus on what they are passionate about.

Build bridges with royal familyTo improve their public image, Lynn proposed that Harry and Meghan start mending bridges with the royal family. This could help soften the public's perception and ease the existing tensions PR publicistLynn suggested that hiring a new PR adviser could be a significant step. The new publicist could help them tailor their public relations strategies to effectively appeal to both the UK and US audiences.

