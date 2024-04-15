Bhagwant Mann Meets Arvind Kejriwal As Court Extends Judicial Custody: 'Treating Him Like A Hardcore Criminal...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with Arvind Kejriwal on Monday as the AAP chief remains in judicial custody. The two leaders remained separated by a glass wall as they interacted over a phone call in Tihar Jail. The senior politician told reporters after the meeting that Kejriwal was being denied amenities that are typically provided to even 'hardcore criminals'. The developments came even as a Delhi court extended the Chief Minister's judicial custory till April 23 in the Delhi excise policy case.
“It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals, schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big criminal,” Mann told reporters after the meeting.
The Punjab chief minister said he was asked by Kejriwal to visit different places and campaign for INDIA bloc candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Mann was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.(with inputs from agencies)
