Ram Mandir Trust Asks Devotees Not To Come To Ayodhya For Ram Navmi Celebrations: 'Watch On Doordarshan'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of Ram Navmi on April 17, the Ram Mandir Trust on Monday issued an appeal to devotees to avoid visiting the Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh for Ram Navmi celebrations, and suggested they watch the live telecast on Doordarshan instead appeal has been issued to“avoid huge rush of devotees\" in Ayodhya as lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to the city for Ram Navami celebrations, the first since the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in January.

The Ayodhya Municipal corporation also said it will put up LED screens at around 100 places for live telecast of the rituals at the Ram Mandir Mandir will remain open for 20 hours on April 17 to ensure that every devotee gets darshan of Ram Lalla. Seven queues will be formed to streamline the movement of devotees,” Champat Rai, President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, said.

Security has also been heightened in and around the city“to put all necessary security measures in place in view of the large influx of devotees, ensuring the smooth execution of this significant festival”, the police administration said.

Ram Navami Mela commenced in Ayodhya Dham on April 9 and will continue until Ram Navami.

The mela grounds have been divided into seven zones and 39 sectors, while traffic management has been organised into two zones and 11 clusters, news agency PTI reported citing official statement movement of vehicles and devotees will be monitored using 24 cameras installed at key locations throughout Ayodhya Dham. Additionally, the inflow and outflow of vehicles and devotees will be analysed via cameras at the Gonda border, it said cameras installed in Ayodhya Dham will assess crowd levels and determine necessary traffic diversions at different locations. Five hundred sixty cameras will be installed in various control rooms across Ayodhya Dham to monitor devotees' movement.(With PTI inputs)





MENAFN15042024007365015876ID1108096608