Sydney Rocked By Another Stabbing Rampage: Man Attacks Several People In Christ The Good Shepherd Church In Wakeley

- Live Mint) "Four people were injured in a stabbing incident at a church in Australia's Sydney on Monday, days after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in the Bondi area. The incident happened when Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley Read: Australian envoy says ties with India at historic highThe stabbing rampage was recorded during the live telecast of the event at church. Soon after the attack, police officers arrested the male attacker and the investigation into the matter is underway. Monday's attack happened during a service at the church. The police were still at the scene as they were trying to control the crowds gathering for the event injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being treated by paramedics, police said. As shown in the viral video, the knife attacker can be seen walking towards the speaker. Within seconds he can be seen barging at him and striking swift blows at him. Along with the speaker, several other people were also injured during the attack conflict live updates
According to the New South Wales ambulance service, at least four people god injured during the attack. A middle-age man was severely injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment, reported Reuters. There are 11 ambulances on the scene.
“A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing...Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries. The injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. More information will be provided once it becomes available,” NSW Police Force posted on X.The incident has come as a shocker for the Australians who are still coping with the loss of a lone assailant attack at Sydney shopping mall. Nearly six people lost their lives and a dozen others got injured due to the incident.
