Heatwave Alert In Mumbai: IMD Issues Warning For Maharashtra Capital, Raigad And Thane For Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for today and tomorrow. According to the weather forecast agency, the maximum temperature in these Maharashtra cities is likely to range between 36-38 degrees Celsius on April 15 and 16.

In addition to this, the IMD has forecasted heatwaves in North Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal Read: Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rain in THESE states today. Check full list hereIMD warning for Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities

According to IMD's daily weather bulleting for Maharashtra, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan. For Mumbai and neighbourhood areas, there will be a clear sky with prevalent heatwave-like conditions in the city and suburbs on Monday.

Maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 deg. C and 24 deg. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the city with temperatures ranging between 38 deg. C and 24 deg. C on Tuesday, April 26 heatwave alert for other areasFor North Goa, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Similarly in Odisha, intense heatwave-like conditions will prevail till the 19th of April Telangana, high temperatures will be witnessed in several areas with isolated pockets expected to face heatwave conditions on the 17th and 18th of April. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam are not far behind, as heatwave conditions are anticipated from the 16th to the 18th of April, prompting concerns for the well-being of inhabitants West Bengal is also on high alert, with heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets from the 17th to the 19th of April, adding to the growing list of regions facing extreme weather conditions alert in several districts in KeralaGiven the harsh summer in Kerala, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in the state as a warning of unprecedented high temperatures. According to meteorological reports, the mercury is expected to soar to 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, surpassing the normal range by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, from April 15th to 17th, 2024 warning extends across various districts, with Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad expected to experience temperatures around 39°C, while Kozhikode and Kannur may see highs of 38°C. Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kasargod are also on alert, with temperatures likely to hit around 37°C.

