ED Arrests Chanpreet Singh, Who Allegedly Managed AAP Funds For Goa Polls, In Excise Policy-Linked Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly \"managed\" the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) funds for the Goa assembly elections, in the money laundering case linked to now-repealed Delhi excise policy, news agency PTI reported on Monday citing official sources report said Chanpreet Singh was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Singh in the same case. The money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR federal investigative agency had earlier informed the Delhi court that Singh \"managed\" cash payments made to survey workers, area managers, assembly managers and others who were undertaking campaigning for the party during the Goa assembly elections in 2022 ED alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy and others paid ₹100 crore bribe to the AAP to obtain a prime position in the Delhi liquor market ED further said that out of these alleged kickbacks, ₹45 crore was used by the party to fund its Goa election campaign excise policy-linked money laundering caseThe Enforcement Directorate has so far arrested 17 people in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.
The agency arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in March 2023, and Sanjay Singh in October 2023.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today rejected the opposition parties' allegations that political opponents are“being sent to jail by the BJP government”. The prime minister said the maximum number of cases registered by the ED are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics.\"The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics,\" ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.
MENAFN15042024007365015876ID1108096605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.