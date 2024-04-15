Mumbai Airport To Halt Operations For 6 Hours On May 9 For THIS. Check Out Timings

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for six hours on May 9 to prepare for the monsoon, the Mumbai International Airport Limited
(MIAL) said in a statement on Monday, April 15 the runways of Mumbai Airport will remain temporarily non-operational on account of pre-monsoon maintenance, and repair work is scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm (IST).It also advised the passengers to check with their respective airlines about their scheduled flights a post on X, it wrote,“On 9th May, both the runways of #MumbaiAirport will remain temporarily non-operational on the account of pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines about their scheduled flights.”In the advisory, the CSMIA said that the 'the scheduled temporary runway closure is an yearly practice, and the contingency plan will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines about their flights schedules for May 9, 2024'.The airport has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and all stakeholders to manage flights and reduce passengers' inconvenience is a developing story, it will be updated soon.
MENAFN15042024007365015876ID1108096602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.