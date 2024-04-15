Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi Promises 'Bullet Train' In South India During Tamil Nadu Rally | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Addressing a public rally at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP-led NDA government is tirelessly working towards the development of the southernmost state of the country prime minister said,“Initiatives like the Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli to Chennai have enhanced convenience and spurred progress.”Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech:Promising that Bullet trains will run in South India also, the prime minister said“BJP's manifesto promises to extend this progress with the introduction of bullet trains in the South, with surveys set to begin once the third term commences.”Praising the unique culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu, the prime minister said,“The one who loves Tamil language, who loves Tamil culture, today BJP has become his first choice.”PM Modi said,“BJP is dedicated to advancing the vision of leaders like MGR in Tamil Nadu, contrasting with DMK's historical disregard for MGR's legacy.”The prime minister promised to develop new production clusters for fisheries and promote seaweed and pearl cultivation among fishermen.“The nation now sees the truth about the anti-national alliance between DMK and Congress. Their actions, like giving away Katchatheevu Island, still haunt our fishermen. This injustice, concealed for four decades, has left the people of Tamil Nadu speechless since BJP brought it to light,” PM Modi said about the women empowerment initiatives taken by his government, the prime minister said,“Women in Tamil Nadu have gained new employment and self-employment opportunities.”Addressing the Tirunelveli rally, the prime minister said the Mudra Scheme alone has provided around ₹3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu residents, greatly benefiting women.

“BJP's manifesto promises to increase Mudra Yojana assistance from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, aiming to empower 3 crore women as 'Lakhpati Didis'. Furthermore, the manifesto pledges to provide training to 10 crore sisters from Self Help Groups in sectors like IT, education, and tourism, ensuring significant benefits for the women of Tamil Nadu,” the prime minister added, in an interview with ANI, reacting on the so-called 'North-South divide', the prime minister said, \"...Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu...Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it...\"\"Bharat ek bahuratna vasundhara hai. India is a country of diversity...Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu...How can you term it a separate (unit)?...There is diversity.”Speaking about unity in diversity, the prime minister added,“An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it. India is a bouquet where everyone can see their flower. That is the sentiment which should be harboured.\"



