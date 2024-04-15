Donald Trump Trial LIVE Updates: Judge Denies Recusal Bid, Says 'Will Not Allow Trump To Be Prejudiced By Rumor'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Donald Trump has become the first former US president to stand criminal trial ahead of Presidential elections. The Republican leader appeared before a Manhattan court on Monday to face charges stemming from hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. The US Presidential hopeful stands accused of falsifying internal Trump Organization records as part of a scheme to bury stories that he feared could hurt his election campaign in 2016.

The case is the first of four indictments to go to trial and could complicate Trump's bid to win back the White House. With Trump being the presumptive nominee for this year's Republican ticket, the trial will also produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said,“campaigning during the night.\" The senior politician has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records businessman-turned-politician faces a trial that could result in up to four years in prison if he's convicted.



