Former US President Donald Trump's Criminal Trial Opens-- Why This Is Important?

Donald Trump on Monday appeared in a Manhattan court to face his first criminal trial in 'hush money' payment case. The one-of-a-kind case makes him the first former president in US history to stand criminal trial. The businessman-turned politician is accused of falsifying records to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with an adult film actress. The ongoing trial can hamper his bid for the upcoming US Presidential election Trump Trial LIVE UpdatesWhat is the Donald Trump Trial all about?The main cause of the criminal case dates back to the time before 2016 when Donald Trump was elected as the US president. Before the elections, Trump's attorney at that time, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels asking her to remain mum about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Daniels's real name is Stephanie Clifford. The charge has been denied by Donald Trump, Trump paid a hefty amount to Cohen in a series of 12 monthly payments from the Trump Organization, according to Prosecutors. The payments were categorised as checks for his legal services instead of repayments for the hush money, as claimed by the prosecutor trial against former US President Donald Trump is important?

With the upcoming presidential elections in the US, the criminal trial against Trump can prove to be a major roadblock for him. The trial proceeding in Manhattan is expected to last through May. The 77-year-old businessman is required to attend the whole trial which will begin with the Jury selection followed by witness testimony of the trial, Donald Trump's public image is also at risk, which is of essence for the presumptive nominee for this year's Republican ticket. The trial will produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said,"campaigning during the night."The first criminal trial of any former US commander-in-chiefThe New York criminal trial will make Donald Trump the first former U.S. commander-in-chief to face a criminal trial. Moreover, this marks the beginning of Donald Trump's four indictments to go to trial.



