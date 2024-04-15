'70 Hours Of Sleep...': Wakefit Co-Founder's Clever Twist To Narayana Murthy's Productive Work Call Earns Internet Praise

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's recent remark on the 70-hour workweek drew sharp reactions from the internet with people divided over work-life balance and contributing efficiently to the country's development. Now, Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit's co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda reignited the 70-hour workweek debate with his twisted take as he suggested that employees must sleep for at least 70 hours a week to be more productive in their jobs.“70 hours a week. We at Wakefit have been following this debate for a while now. With the start of a new financial year and appraisal season in top gear, today seems to be a good time to share our views. Yes, we sincerely believe we should all put in 70 hours every week for maximum productivity,” Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said in a post on LinkedIn Ramalingegowda acknowledged the need of India for productive work and hoped that more organisations make 70 hours of sleep a week a stringent requirement for growth.“A growing economy like ours needs the 70-hour contribution from every team member year after year. Honestly, it is not asking for much. Our strong stand on 70-hour-weeks is elaborated in this video. Hope more organizations make this a stringent requirement for growth,” he added positive responses from the internetThe internet looked very welcoming to the suggestion with users appreciating Chaitanya Ramalingegowda's emphasis on the importance of sleep and said that's what makes Wakefit different.“I think the biggest differentiation I have seen in your product ads is that you are selling sleep instead of your product and that makes the difference. Keeping it simple,” Raj Bordia, CEO of Mood Analytica, said.“This is lovely, Chaitanya! Hilarious and gets the message across with a beautiful brand connect. My only request - please consider subtitling in English rather than repeating what's being said in Hindi so that you can be accessible to non-Hindi speakers,” another professional said while responding to the video.“Dedication and hard work are crucial for achieving success. However, I'm curious to know how you balance the importance of productivity with employee well-being,” one user said.

