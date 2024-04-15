Kerala ICU Sexual Assault Case: Survivor To Protest Again For Not Providing Copy Of Probe Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Medical College ICU assault case survivor will conduct a strike against police. The latest announcement of protest came after the police failed to provide a copy of the investigation report related to the complaint filed against the doctor who had given a statement.

The survivors staged a protest just a week ago when they organized a blindfolded strike in support of nursing officer PB Anitha, who was also involved in the case. The rally in front of the city police commissioner's office is alleging political subversion in the ICU assault case as well.

The survivor demanded to get the investigation report of the complaint against Dr. Preeti, the gynecologist doctor who gave the statement. The survivor also said that if the statement is not received within two days, she will observe a strike in front of the Commissioner's office. The complaint was that Dr. Preeti did not record many of the things she said and that the doctor conspired to save the accused. The Medical College ACP Sudarshan, who investigated the case, found that the findings of the gynecologist were her conclusions and there was no fallacy in it. In July 2023, the survivor approached the State Chief Information Commissioner seeking a copy of this report.

The incident happened on March 18, 2023. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendee in the hospital's intensive care unit while she was still sedated after undergoing thyroid surgery. Anitha, together with the Chief Nursing Officer and Nursing Superintendent, testified in her favor to the police and the investigating panel established by the Directorate of Medical Education. The three nursing officers were relocated to Idukki on November 28, after which they filed an appeal with the administrative tribunal. The tribunal granted an injunction order for the transfer of two of them but did not support Anitha. As a result, she filed a motion with the High Court.



