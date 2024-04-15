'Unjust And Unfair': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Voices Concern Over Arvind Kejriwal's Treatment In Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday (April 15) expressed dismay over the treatment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a visit to Tihar Jail, where Kejriwal is currently detained. Mann criticized the lack of facilities provided to Kejriwal, comparing his treatment unfavorably to that of hardened criminals.

He questioned the rationale behind such treatment, suggesting that Kejriwal, known for his integrity and transparent politics, was being unfairly targeted.

Mann's visit to Tihar Jail came amidst preparations for his meeting with Kejriwal, scheduled to take place in the prison. Officials from Tihar Jail, Delhi Police, and Punjab Police met to discuss security arrangements and formalities required for the meeting.

The discussions, held at the DIG's office in Tihar, focused on ensuring proper security protocols and adherence to prison regulations.

Kejriwal's arrest stems from his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scandal, for which he was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. He is currently in judicial custody until April 15, prompting concerns over his treatment and the conditions of his confinement.

Mann reiterated his support for Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), emphasizing their commitment to transparent governance and meaningful work. He expressed confidence in AAP's electoral prospects, asserting that the party would emerge as a significant political force in the upcoming elections.