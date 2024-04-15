Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Financial Assistance To Women For Homestay Businesses, Says PM Modi In Trivandrum

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Thiruvananthapuram on Monday for the election campaign of NDA candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies respectively. He was welcomed by both the Union Ministers and BJP state president K Surendran.

PM Modi expressed its vision for India's future, highlighting plans to propel the nation into the ranks of developed countries. He said that the party outlined its goals for developing key industries such as IT, science, and infrastructure, emphasizing the potential for growth and progress.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala

The BJP plans to establish an eco-tourism center in the state, which is expected to boost the homestay industry which will be beneficial for tribal families. To support this growth, the BJP intends to provide financial assistance to women for starting homestay businesses.

Additionally, the party aims to improve the lives of coastal communities by focusing on coastal protection and enhancing opportunities for fishermen. By creating clusters and strengthening infrastructure, the BJP believes it can raise the quality of life for fishermen and their families.



Under Ayushman Bharat, citizens above 70 years of age will receive free medical treatment as part of the manifesto's promises. Additionally, the PM Awas Yojana plans to build 3 crore homes for the underprivileged across the country, with Kerala receiving over 1,000 homes.

The Prime Minister outlined the BJP's vision for the next five years, aiming for comprehensive development across India. He noted Kerala's natural beauty, citing its temples and beaches as assets to be further developed for tourism and global recognition. Promising to improve infrastructure in the state, he spoke of plans for new highways, expressways, and Vande Bharat trains like Vande Bharat chair car, Vande Bharat sleeper and Vande Bharat metro.

The Prime Minister announced that the bullet train service, currently underway in western India, would soon extend its reach to South India, becoming a reality in the region.