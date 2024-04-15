Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon Slammed For Breaking Guitar During Performance; Fans Criticise Singer's Act (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon delivered a spectacular performance at Coachella 2024. In a video released to his Instagram account, AP is seen destroying his guitar as part of his spectacular performance. Several online users chastised him for this move, leaving similar remarks underneath the video.

AP Dhillon tweeted the video on his official social media account on Monday, April 15. Alongside the video, Dhillon captioned, "Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)." Shinda Kahlon, who is shown performing alongside AP on stage, left a guitar emoji in the comments.

Coachella's official social media handle also tweeted clips from AP's performance. The caption read, "It's a smash @ap (sic)."

Several Instagram users shared their disappointment over AP smashing his guitar onstage. One user wrote, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage. It's completely your and your loss (sic)." Another user wrote, "Ban gaya cool (Did you become cool) (sic)?" A third user commented, "And you think doing this looked good (sic)?"

Coachella 2024 began on April 13 and is taking place in Indio, California. On Day One, vocalists Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram, and ATEEZ performed.