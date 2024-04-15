Sonali Raut HOT SEXY Pictures: 6 Breathtaking Bikini Pictures Of The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sonali Raut is an actress, model and was even part of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Sonali Raut's Instagram account is termed one of the hottest as the actress often posts her bikini pictures.



In the pictures and videos, she is often seen flaunting her hot, sexy, and toned body and sometimes she ditches clothes.

Through her pictures, she attracts audiences, and due to this her account is a go-to thirst trap and is loved by many.

Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in Hindi films and was a Kingfisher Calendar Girl in 2010 when she was only 19 years old and a college student.

The 33-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Himesh Reshamiya's 'The Xpose'.

In 2011, she also had a sensational photoshoot for a magazine with Ranveer Singh which gained a lot of stir.

