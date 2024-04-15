FBI Opens Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse - Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The FBI is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the tragic collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to reports. This investigation is primarily centered around examining the circumstances preceding the collapse and determining whether all federal laws were adhered to. A source familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, revealed this focus of the investigation.

The FBI, while aboard the cargo ship Dali, was engaged in court-authorized law enforcement activities, as stated by the agency in a Monday statement. The initiation of this investigation was initially disclosed by the Washington Post.

In the early hours of March 26, the container ship Dali departed from Baltimore's port, fully loaded with cargo and bound for Sri Lanka. Tragically, it collided with one of the supporting columns of the bridge, leading to the collapse of a section into the Patapsco River. This incident resulted in the loss of six lives from a roadwork crew who fell into the river.

Divers have managed to retrieve three bodies from the submerged wreckage, while the whereabouts of the other three victims remain unknown.

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, stated last week that investigators are concentrating on the electrical power system of the immense container ship, which deviated from its course. The vessel encountered power problems just moments before the collision, as captured in videos showing fluctuations in its lighting system.

Homendy emphasized the importance of information obtained from the ship's voyage data recorder, despite its relatively basic nature, particularly data from the engine room, which is expected to provide significant insights into the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.