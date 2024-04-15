Sumit Nagal Reaches Career-High ATP Ranking Of 80; Rohan Bopanna Dethroned From No.1 Doubles Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has scaled new heights in his career, achieving a remarkable milestone with a men's singles ranking of 80 in the latest ATP Rankings unveiled on Monday. Nagal's impressive performance at the Monte Carlo Masters served as the catalyst for his ascent in the rankings, underscoring his burgeoning talent on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna, a stalwart in men's doubles, faced a setback as he relinquished his No.1 ranking in the doubles category to his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden. The duo's journey in the Monte Carlo Masters was cut short in the Round of 16, leading to Bopanna's slide in the rankings.

Nagal's journey in the Monte Carlo Masters was marked by noteworthy victories over prominent opponents. Notably, he secured his berth in the main draw by triumphing over Flavio Cobolli of Italy and Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina. His spirited display on the clay courts of Monte Carlo echoed the achievements of Indian tennis luminaries Vijay Amritraj and Ramesh Krishnan, who had previously graced the prestigious event.

In a historic feat, Nagal scripted history by becoming the first Indian to claim victory in an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay since the tournament's inception in 1990. Although his campaign was halted by seventh-seeded Holger Rune in the second round, Nagal's remarkable performance propelled him 13 places higher in the ATP Rankings, cementing his status as one of India's top-ranked singles players.

Standing tall as the seventh highest-ranked Indian in men's singles, Nagal joins the illustrious ranks of Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan, Somdev Devvarman, Sashi Menon, Anand Amritraj, and Prajnesh Gunneswaran. With his meteoric rise, Nagal's journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring tennis stars across the nation, symbolising the boundless potential inherent in Indian tennis.

