'Will We Attack Other Nations?': Raghuram Rajan Stokes Row With Why India Needs To Be Superpower (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has come under fire for his remark over India becoming a super power soon. In an interview, Rajan said, "I want to know what will we do after becoming superpower. What is our plan? There is no issue in becoming one. Will we promote global peace or will we show our strength on others. What do we want to do? One day, we will become superpower."

When asked about the super power, the economist said, "Even I am asking the definition. We will attack whenever we want. What will we do after attack? As you can see Russia attacked Ukraine and it saw deaths and destruction."

Earlier, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had drawn criticism for his comments about India's economic development and his assertion that the country has serious structural issues that require attention. In an interview, he stated that India is seriously misguiding its citizens by believing the "hype" around its rapid economic development and the notion that years of hard labor are still ahead to bring it to reality.

The 61-year-old economist stated that in order for India to realize its full potential, it must first address its structural issues, which include low levels of labor skill and education. According to Raghuram Rajan, resolving these outstanding concerns must be the top priority for the next administration that is sworn in following the general elections in 2024.

He

said it is unlikely that India will not be a developed economy by 2047 adding that it would be "nonsense" to talk of that goal "if so many of your kids don't have a high school education and drop-out rates remain high."