VIRAL Video Alert!: Golden Retriever Named Oscar Sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila Wants His Location (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) We see unique content whenever we scroll social media pages, especially Instagram reels. Sometimes, it is about travel, makeup, or food. Today, we came across a street food stall or seller doing something unusual.

Well, this time, we found the most adorable 'vada paw' vendor, and the stall is owned by none other than Oscar, the popular pet dog on social media.



Are you confused? Check out this video where you can see a Golden Retriever making a vada pav in his cute small stall, wearing a headband and colourful clips all around his neck.

The video begins with the Golden Retriever standing at a food stall to earn money for his treats. The furry vendor, named“VADA PAW,” sells four types of vada paw: Butter Paw Rs 30, Cheese Paw Rs 40, Tandoori Paw Rs 60, and Pawsome Paw Rs 80. So, wanna try?

The cutest aspect of the video is how the dog genuinely follows all of the processes of creating this popular street meal. From cooking vada to frying chillies to stacking everything, the reel is undeniably the cutest thing on the internet.

Instagram users just loved this cute video of the doggo. Watching the dog make vada pav and manage his stall looks like a lot of fun, right? Netizens fully support this adorable young seller and wish to visit his stand.



One commented,“Delhi k hyped Vada paav se acha ye paw hai .”Someone is all ready to splurge as the comment read,“take all my money.”



Another comment read,“The details in this video. The hair band pins as mics 4 hi milenge .. Duniya bolega sundar doggo hai na isliye bheed hai .”

People living in other cities eagerly await the taste of the special vada paw made by the pet dog. Not just Oscars' fans but even social media star and actress Kusha Kapila shared the video and asked for the pooch's location: " Location to bata do yaar."







Oscar lives with his little brother Karma (German Shepherd) in Bengaluru with their mother, Pooja Sharma. The dogs' Instagram account, oscarnkarma , has over 168K followers and counting.

