               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPL 2024, RCB Vs SRH: A Run-Fest For The Ages - 549 Runs Scored In A Single T20 Match


4/15/2024 2:00:25 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experience cricketing history unfold as RCB and SRH engage in a monumental T20 clash, smashing a staggering 549 runs combined. Get ready for an unparalleled display of batting brilliance in this record-breaking fixture.

MENAFN15042024007385015968ID1108096504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search